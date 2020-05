Joe Biden denies he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide, calls on National Archives to release complaint if it exists

Added: 01.05.2020 13:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

His campaign statement, released shortly before he appeared on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe,’ is the first he has made about the allegation by Tara Reade, who worked in his Senate office for nine months ending in 1993.