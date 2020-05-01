Joe Biden denies he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide, calls on National Archives to release complaint if it exists

Added: 01.05.2020 13:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

His campaign statement, released shortly before he appeared on MSNBCâ€™s â€˜Morning Joe,â€™ is the first he has made about the allegation by Tara Reade, who worked in his Senate office for nine months ending in 1993.