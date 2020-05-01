As produce rots in the field, one Florida farmer and an army of volunteers combat â€˜a feeling of helplessnessâ€™ â€” one cucumber at a time

During any other spring, Hank Scott would oversee workers harvesting his crops and shipping truckloads to pickling companies along the East Coast. But the pandemic has closed or crippled the businesses where his produce would end up.