Yet again, Trump pledges that the coronavirus will simply go away



Source: www.maxim.com



He's done so when there were only a dozen cases â€” and when there were 60 and when there were 959 and when there were 1,663 and when there were more than 161,000. More in www.washingtonpost.com »