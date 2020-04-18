Joe Biden pitches himself as the â€˜been there, done thatâ€™ candidate as economic and health crises dominate the presidential race

Added: 17.04.2020 1:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

The former vice president played significant roles in the Obama administrationâ€™s efforts to recover from economic collapse and handle viral epidemics, which he argues would give him an advantage as president.