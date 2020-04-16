Power Up: African American lawmakers say Trump administration isnâ€™t doing enough to help minorities weather coronavirus

Added: 16.04.2020 12:19 | 13 views | 0 comments

â€˜We have faith in Dr. Fauci,â€™ Rep. Robin Kelly told Power Up. â€˜But we donâ€™t have a lot of faith in the person he is reporting to.â€™