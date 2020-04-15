Bidenâ€™s endorsement rollout has one goal: To show him as the leader of a newly unified party

Barack Obamaâ€™s backing came a day after the endorsement by Sen. Bernie Sander (I-Vt.), Bidenâ€™s last opponent and one who has been at odds with Obama in the past.