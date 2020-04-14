ï»¿Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Liberal groups launch ad campaign to combat Trump, GOP effort to woo black male voters
Added: 13.04.2020 22:19 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.dupont.com
Priorities USA and Color of Change PAC say they will reach out to black male voters, some of whom are more open to the notion of supporting Trump than are African American women.
More in www.washingtonpost.com
»
Tags:
Africa
,
Women
,
USA
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us