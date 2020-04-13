Trumpâ€™s new ad attacking Biden on China is a complete and utter mess



Added: 10.04.2020 15:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breitbart.com



The ad apparently mistakes an American official for a Chinese one, takes Biden's quotes completely out of context, and attack Biden for saying things that are very similar to what Trump has said. More in www.washingtonpost.com »