Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary after eight months during which she held no regular news briefings

Added: 07.04.2020 18:20 | 10 views | 0 comments

According to a senior administration official, Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will replace her as press secretary, and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah will take over her other West Wing title as director of strategic communications.