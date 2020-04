U.S. deaths from covid-19 soar past 10,000



The world continues to be rocked by the coronavirus, as U.S. deaths pass a milestone and British PM Boris Johnson enters intensive care. Yet a few hopeful glimmers suggest the outbreak may be peaking in some places. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Tags: Boris Johnson