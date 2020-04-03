Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who resisted strict coronavirus measures, says he just learned it transmitted asymptomatically

Added: 02.04.2020 15:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

â€œIndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didnâ€™t know that until the last 24 hours," Kemp said. That's remarkably untrue.