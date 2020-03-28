These â€˜mission criticalâ€™ federal employees and contractors are still reporting to the office. Theyâ€™re terrified theyâ€™ll get sick.

As the coronavirus spreads, the federal bureaucracy has been slow to act to protect the health of many in its workforce, according to employees, managers and contractors.