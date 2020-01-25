Adam Schiff delivered a detailed, hour-long summary of the Democratsâ€™ impeachment case. Some Republicans dismissed it because of one line.

Schiff cited a CBS News report that GOP senators were warned that if they vote against the president, their â€˜head will be on a pike.â€™ Said Sen. Susan Collins, â€˜Thatâ€™s not true.â€™