â€˜I am fighting for youâ€™: Trump rallies antiabortion activists in unprecedented appearance at the March for Life

Trumpâ€™s address offered a split screen to the Democratsâ€™ efforts to oust him for a president who is counting on conservatives and evangelicals to bolster his 2020 reelection bid.