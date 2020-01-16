Warren accused Sanders of calling her â€˜a liar on national TVâ€™ in their tense confrontation after Tuesdayâ€™s debate

Sanders replied that she had called him a liar as well during a brief exchange that stemmed from their disagreement over words used in a 2018 conversation about opposing President Trump.