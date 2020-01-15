How Giulianiâ€™s outreach to Ukrainian gas tycoon wanted in U.S. shows lengths he took in his hunt for material to bolster Trump

Added: 15.01.2020 20:13 | 13 views | 0 comments

The presidentâ€™s personal lawyer and his associates met in a number of European capitals with associates of Dmytro Firtash, according to people familiar with the encounters.