A week before Germany, France and Britain accused Iran of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, the Trump administration privately threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobiles if they didn’t, according to U.S. and European officials. The U.S. effort to coerce European foreign policy through tariffs represents a new level of hardball tactics […]