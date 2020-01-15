Schiff, Nadler lead group of House managers to prosecute Trump in Senate impeachment trial



Reflecting a closely controlled approach to the impeachment, Pelosi named only seven managers â€” fewer than the 13 who presented the Clinton impeachment to the Senate in 1999. More in www.washingtonpost.com »