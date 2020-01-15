The dynamics â€” including the fights â€” to watch for in tonightâ€™s debate



Source: www.thenation.com



In this debate day edition: The fights that may or may not unfold, what life is like for the candidates who got clipped, and polling that explains why Biden and Sanders have taken command. More in www.washingtonpost.com »