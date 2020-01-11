Trump angered by House allyâ€™s push to limit his authority on Iran

The decision by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to lobby Republicans on the war powers legislation was a risky move for a congressman who has styled himself as â€˜Trumpâ€™s Ultimate Defender.â€™