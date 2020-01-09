Impeachment live updates: Pelosi resists pressure to transmit impeachment articles to Senate



Source: www.thedailyvox.co.za



“I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon,” the House speaker said as she answered questions on her continuing impasse with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. More in www.washingtonpost.com »