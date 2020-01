Michael Flynn deserves up to 6 months in prison, U.S. says in reversal for former Trump national security adviser

The retired three-star Army general turned against prosecutors after initially cooperating in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe and pleading guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador. A federal judge last month rejected Flynn’s claims that prosecutors withheld evidence and duped him into pleading guilty. This is a developing story. […]