Trump this weekend boasted that the US had just spent $2 trillion in military equipment, saying the US would use it to hit Iran “fast and hard.” But his comments are a gross mischaracterization of military spending. He has also recently said the Air Force has all new planes, which is false. There has been a big run up in defense spending under the Trump administration but the president has made a number of questionable claims about the nation's military readiness.