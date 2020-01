Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for Democratic presidential nomination



Added: 06.01.2020 15:18 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: brewminate.com



Castro, the former San Antonio mayor who recently ended his presidential bid, endorsed Warren (D-Mass.) for president Monday. “There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone,” Castro, who had been the only Latino candidate in the race, said in a video. Castro […] More in www.washingtonpost.com » President Tags: Democrats