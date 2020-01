Julián Castro drops out of presidential race



The former HUD secretary and San Antonio mayor, who was vying to be the nation's first Latino president, said he is ending his presidential bid. In October, he said he would leave the race if he didn't raise $800,000 by the end of the month, a goal he ultimately met, but he had failed to […]