Trump rages at Christian magazine that called him â€˜grossly immoral,â€™ but still finds evangelical support

Added: 20.12.2019 23:15 | 9 views | 0 comments

Beneath the presidentâ€™s angry outbursts lies a fear that ahead of the 2020 election, Trump could lose some evangelical supporters, who as a group have remained durably bonded to him.