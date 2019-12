Trump impeachment vote live updates: Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached as House approves both articles of impeachment

Added: 19.12.2019 2:04 | 15 views | 0 comments

The vote came after the House adopted the first article of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power — on a largely party-line vote.The second charge leveled against Trump came as the president has instructed senior administration officials not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.