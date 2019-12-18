Impeachment live updates: Trump excoriates Pelosi and Democrats in letter to House speaker, calls impeachment â€˜declaring open war on American Democracyâ€™

The Democratic-led House is on track to vote to impeach the president by the end of the day Wednesday â€” a move on which Americans are deeply divided.