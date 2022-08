New Zealand Retunes Tourism Priorities



The first cruise ship to visit New Zealand since the pandemic’s start arrived on Friday, marking an awaited return to normalcy for the country’s tourism industry and resetting the country’s tourism priorities. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: New Zealand