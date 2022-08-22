P&O CRUISES AUSTRALIAâ€™S FLAGSHIP PACIFIC EXPLORER IS SET TO BECOME THE FIRST CRUISE SHIP TO RETURN T

Added: 22.08.2022 8:44 | 19 views | 0 comments

Guests sailing from Sydney on 1 October on a nine-night itinerary have been advised that they will now make history as New Caledonia reopens its maritime borders to cruise tourism.