TikTok trending Albania heads for record summer tourist season



Source: caravaningworld.pl



Social media video site TikTok has recently been flooded by videos extolling the benefits of Albania as a holiday destination — with a focus on its beaches, cheap but stylish bars and Unesco heritage sites, a trend first picked up on by The Times. One tour guide's video of Ksamil, a popular seaside village close to Saranda, has received over 60mn views on TikTok.