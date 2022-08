Thailand to extend visas to boost tourism



Added: 21.08.2022 6:22 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: abrokenbackpack.com



Thailand’s Tourism Ministry wants tourist visas to be extended to boost visitor numbers. The Ministry has proposed extending certain visa validity by 15 days. It wants travellers on the visa-on-arrival scheme to be able to stay for 30 days instead of the current 15 days. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Thailand