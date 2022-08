Gorilla tourism rebounds as Covid-19 recovery continues



Source: www.usatoday.com



Revenue generated from gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park amounted to $11 million (approx. Rwf11 billion) within the first six months of 2022, according to Rwanda Development Board (RDB). The money was earned from the sale of 6,200 gorilla permits during that period. Each permit costs up to $1500 More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Money Tags: Volcanoes