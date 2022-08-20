Bermuda Opens Up to Unvaccinated Travelers



Bermuda is removing its restriction on unvaccinated travelers, according to the Bermuda Tourism Authority. Beginning Aug. 22, unvaccinated travelers will be able to visit the destination. Bermuda Opens Up to Unvaccinated Travelers More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »