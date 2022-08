Empowering Women in the Skies



American Airlines hosted the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license in 1921. She bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Women Tags: Aviation