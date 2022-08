Added: 20.08.2022 6:59 | 15 views | 0 comments

Ryanair, Europe’s No 1 airline, is today (20 Aug) inspiring its UK customers with its top 3 destinations for a well-deserved city getaway this September/October, with fares from just £19.99. Make the most of the last days of summer by exploring vibrant and exciting sights around Europe’s top cities, including Faro, Barcelona and Prague.