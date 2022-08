Added: 19.08.2022 7:33 | 6 views | 0 comments

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, fierce competition drove the tourism industry. Businesses worked independently, with no sense of shared mission. Now, more than two years on, one industry executive said that’s all changed. On a recent episode of Influencers with Yahoo Finance,Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart explained how COVID-19’s effects on the economy helped to “unify” players in the tourism industry.