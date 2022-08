Added: 19.08.2022 8:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

Luxury hotel Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi will open in the capital this year. Located at Abu Dhabi Breakwater and housed in a giant pink-arched skyscraper that towers over the island, the new Rixos hotel will welcome guests from October. The hotel’s all-inclusive concept will start in 2023, an Accor spokesperson has confirmed