Global Luxury Travel Market Predicted to Hit $1369.1 Billion



Added: 19.08.2022 6:50 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: luxurylaunches.com



Global Luxury Travel Market to Observe Notable Growth Due to Travelers’ Rising Desire for Exclusive and Interesting Travel Experiences The global luxury travel market is expected to garner $1369.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »