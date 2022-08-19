Germany Outbound Travel Significantly Improving



By 2024 outbound travel from Germany is expected to surpass the record numbers of pre-pandemic levels, with a total of 117.9 million Germans visiting other countries, according to recent data provided by German Source Tourism Insight More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Germany