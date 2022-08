Added: 18.08.2022 13:12 | 16 views | 0 comments

Radisson Hotel Group announces the transformation and re-opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul as a Radisson Collection hotel, following an extensive renovation. Located in one of the city’s prime residential and commercial districts, Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul will be the Group’s second Radisson Collection property in Turkey and the first in Istanbul.