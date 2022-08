Added: 18.08.2022 7:39 | 13 views | 0 comments

The Mekong Tourism Forum 2022 will return as a face-to-face event 9-14 October at Hoiana Resort & Golf (Hoiana), Quang Nam province, adjacent to Hoi An city, in central Vietnam. It will be the first in-person gathering of the six Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) destinations since 2019.