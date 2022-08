InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to pioneer luxury hospitality in Pyeongtaek



Pyeongtaek is ready to welcome the world's first and largest international hotel brand – InterContinental Hotels & Resorts – as it continues to grow its reputation and stature. Scheduled to open in 2025, the prestigious 244-room InterContinental Pyeongtaek will be the first global hotel brand in the Gyeonggi Province city and form a key part of its exciting future expansion plans and long-term ambitions.