DUSIT reports 2Q22 financial results



Added: 18.08.2022 9:08 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.huahintoday.com



Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has reported its 2Q22 results, including total revenue of THB 1,408 million, a 78.5% increase on the same period of last year; EBITDA of THB 54 million, up 99 million YoY; and net loss of THB 258 million, a THB 118 million improvement over the same period of last year. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Thailand Tags: Hotels