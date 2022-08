Vietnam Airlines restart flights from Da Nang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur



Source: hungryhongkong.net



Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to resume regular flights from Da Nang to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur next month as international tourism gradually recovers. Starting September 1 there will be four weekly flights on the Da Nang-Kuala Lumpur route. The Da Nang-Bangkok service will restart two weeks later with daily flights. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Bangkok