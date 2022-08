River cruise specialists continue to contend with low water levels



River cruise specialists say cancellations and amendments due to low river levels in Europe are impacting consumer confidence and adding to administrative workloads. Many lines are continuing to monitor levels and make changes to itineraries or transfer passengers between ships in low-water areas to ensure sailings can take place, as the continent endures one of the worst droughts in centuries. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: EU