St. Kitts and Nevis drop all Covid restrictions



Added: 17.08.2022



Source: today.caricom.org



St. Kitts and Nevis have dropped all Covid entry regulations, effective Aug. 15. All travelers are welcome and are not required to present a negative Covid test, show proof of vaccination or quarantine upon arrival. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »