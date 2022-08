NYC & Company Announces the Return of the Fall Iteration of NYC Broadway Week for the First Time Sin

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, in partnership with Mastercard®, today announced that the fall iteration of NYC Broadway Week will return for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows