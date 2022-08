Added: 17.08.2022 10:28 | 14 views | 0 comments

Cain International (“Cain”), the privately held investment firm focused on real estate-backed opportunities, together with The Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), has today announced a $900 million investment into Aman Group to support the brand’s global expansion of ultra- luxury hotels and branded residences. The transaction values Aman Group at $3 billion.