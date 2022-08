Added: 17.08.2022 11:53 | 12 views | 0 comments

Golfers from across Thailand will gather in Phuket on Friday, 21 October 2022; Marriott Bonvoy to host the inaugural Southern Thailand Charity Golf Day at Blue Canyon Country Club. The event is going to be ‘all smiles’, in a CSR initiative where all proceeds from the event will help to support local children through the Asia Center Foundation Phuket and Operation Smile Thailand.